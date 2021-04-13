Temperatures more typical for April this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog early, sunny skies, milder. High 67

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 45

Wednesday: Partly sunny, few showers south. High 62

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 56(37)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 60 (40)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 62 (42)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It’s fair to partly cloudy with patchy fog, mainly to the east of I-70. Temperatures are dropping into the low to mid-40s. The northwest breeze is very light. Weak high pressure centered south of the Ohio River is acting as a roadblock for moisture from a southern surface low from lifting into Central Ohio. Today’s high will be in the mid-60s. Tonight’s low will be in the mid-40s.

A few showers will be possible mainly southeast of the I-70 corridor tonight.

Tomorrow broad surface low pressure that dominates the weather in the northeast U.S. will shift to the east. Temperatures will drop into the 30s tomorrow night as the flow shifts to the northwest behind a weak cold front. A few showers will be possible mainly south and east tomorrow and tomorrow night. Tomorrow’s high will be in the low 60s. Tomorrow night lows will dip into the mid-to upper 30s.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with highs in the mid-50s Thursday and around 60 Friday. The chances of rain look low for Saturday too. There will be a few light showers on Sunday. Monday will be dry and sunny.

Happy Tuesday!

-Bob