Temperatures back in the 70s with a chance of tropical moisture this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, warm. High 78

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Low 61

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 76

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. 59/72

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, chance of showers. 60/75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Though the center of surface high pressure controlling our weather shifts from the Virginia to the east coast, we will continue to receive a southerly flow in Ohio. The sky will be mostly sunny with a 5 to 10 mph south breeze. It will be another comfortable fall day with highs quickly warming into the 70s and peaking in the upper-70s to low-80s.

Tonight the southerly flow will start to bring in a bit more moisture. So skies will go from clear to partly cloudy. It will also be relatively warmer. Even by daybreak lows will be around 60.

Over the weekend we will be watching for the tropical remnants of Hurricane Delta as the leftover moisture will end up in the Tennessee and possibly the Ohio Valleys. Depending on the track we have chances of showers, most likely on Sunday with possible leftover showers on Columbus Day. The next rainmaker is a cold front that speeds through the region with a chance of thunder Monday night. Expect sunshine and a cooler day Tuesday.

Have A Great Friday-Fri-YAY!

-Bob