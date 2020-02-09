Closings and Delays
Jackson County

Super Snow Moon set to brighten the winter night sky

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The first super moon of 2020 will appear in the night sky tonight.

A Super Snow Moon will hit its peak at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The moon will be at its highest point in the winter sky around midnight, but will not be visible in Ohio Saturday night due to a thick cloud cover. However, the moon was quite illuminating Friday night even between the clouds because it is one of the full moons closest to Earth in 2020 (the fourth closest and brightest this year).

As far as the “Super” part, that comes from the fact that the moon is at the closest point in its orbit to Earth. According to NASA, tonight’s supermoon is 223,694 miles away from Earth.

On average, the moon is about 238,000 miles away from Earth.

At its largest, a supermoon can appear as much as 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than the smallest full moon, due to its proximity to Earth.

The Snow Moon is also called the Storm Moon or the Hunger Moon, this second name because bad weather and heavy snowstorms made it difficult to hunt, according to the Maine Farmer’s Almanac.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Storm Team 4

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools