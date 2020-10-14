Sunshine today, showers tomorrow and Friday, shivers Saturday

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Clear skies, brisk and chilly. Low 45

Today: Sunny, warmer. High 71

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 56

Thursday: Increasing clouds, windy, showers later. High 67

Friday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. 41/54

Saturday: Areas of frost before 10am, sunny and chilly. 35/58

Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild. 42/63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We still owe our clear skies to high pressure now centered southeast of the Ohio River this morning. By late this afternoon that high will have migrated to near the North Carolina coast. That will still leave us with mostly sunny skies and a developing southerly flow. Winds will increase to around 10 miles per hour. The high temperature will be around 70. The southerly breeze will persist tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Meanwhile the next storm system will develop in the upper Plains and move into the Great Lakes region. An associated strong cold front will swing through Ohio tomorrow. We can expect thickening clouds, gusty winds and a line of showers late tomorrow and tomorrow night. The high will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Behind the front Friday will be windy and much cooler with leftover showers mainly in the morning. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s with some of the coldest air of the season arriving overnight. Lows will be in the 30s with frost likely Saturday morning. Saturday and Sunday won’t be much warmer, 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday. There is a chance of showers on Monday. Tuesday will be dry and cooler.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob