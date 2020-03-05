Sunshine today, a touch of winter tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High 53

Tonight: Light rain showers, possible light snow by daybreak. Low 33

Friday: Light snow showers to rain and snow. High 38

Saturday: Sunny, cool. 24/47

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer, breezy. 32/59

Monday: Partly sunny, late day showers. 44/60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We can thank surface high pressure, combined with a mid-level ridge, for the fair skies and the cold this morning. After the initial sunshine the sky will become partly cloudy and then mostly sunny this afternoon as that high moves northeast. The light breezes now will become south winds around 5 to 10 miles per hour as that happens. The high will be in the low 50s.

Showers return tonight as surface low pressure moves east through the Great Lakes and drags a cold front into Central Ohio. The air behind that front will be cold enough for the light rain to change to light snow by about daybreak. We’re talking little if any accumulation and a low just above freezing.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, windy and cold with light snow showers or flurries in the morning mixing with light rain showers starting late morning. 15 to 20 mph winds will come with nearly 35 mph gusts. The high will barely make it out of the low-30s.

High pressure, dry weather and warming air return in time for the weekend. Saturday morning will be cold, in the low to mid-20s. Saturday’s high will be in the mid-40s.

Happy Thursday, All!!

-Bob