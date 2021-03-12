Sunshine returns today, cooler weather through the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, much cooler. High 58

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low 32

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 51

Sunday: Increasing clouds, breezy. High 53(35)

Monday: PM Showers, breezy and cooler. High 47 (31)

Tuesday: Scattered showers, partly sunny. High 56 (40)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front will continue to exit the region to the south taking any rain and thunder with it this morning and it will leave us with a sunny day. Drier air with high pressure centered near Lake Superior will ease into Central Ohio today. The overall effect of the colder air will lag behind the clearing but today’s high will still be about ten degrees below yesterday’s high.

The northerly breeze will be between 5 and 10 miles per hour through tonight. By tomorrow morning temperatures will be near freezing with wind chills from 25-30 in the city. Some locations will drop to below freezing.

Surface high pressure to the north will keep us in dry air tomorrow. Skies will be mostly sunny. The temperature range will be pretty seasonal with the morning low near freezing and the daytime high around 50.

It looks like it will be a dry and cool weekend to Spring Forward. Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning at 2 a.m. Set your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night.

More clouds associated with rain from the west will move into the Buckeye State Sunday. The next round of rain will arrive Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be breezy and seasonally cool with highs near 50. Tuesday’s high will be in the 50s.

Happy Fri-YAY!!

-Bob