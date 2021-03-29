Sunshine returns today but this week will be a roller coaster

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, cool. High 52

Tonight: Clear, chilly breeze. Low 38

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 67

Wednesday: Rain, breezy, falling temps. High 50 (43)

Thursday: Sunshine, windy and colder, few flurries. High 37 (26)

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High 47 (24)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Surface high pressure has been inching into the Ohio Valley all night. With it comes a drier air from the west and eventually the southwest. After this chilling start around freezing we can expect plenty of sunshine and a warm-up to closer to the seasonable range for highs today, from the low to mid-50s.

It will be another chilly night though as the high retreats to the east coast. Skies will stay clear and with relatively light winds morning lows will be near 40.

Then the March roller coaster ride begins. Tuesday will be breezy with increasing clouds. It will also likely be the warmest day this week with highs near 70.

Tuesday night a cold front will sweep into the region from the northwest bringing light steady rain with it. The front will exit the state Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals will be around a .10” to .25” except for the southeastern part of the state where the front will get some extra lift. Rainfall totals there may be as high as a half-inch. We should dry out in the afternoon.

Wednesday night will be dry and breezy. Thursday will be sunny, unseasonably cold and blustery, but even with some sunshine the highs will be 35-40 and there will be a slight risk of snow flurries.

Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The weekend looks sunny with highs in the 60s.

Have A Good Monday!

-Bob