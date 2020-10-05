Sunshine returns today and the rest of the week looks dry and warm

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, mild. High 61

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly again. Low 43

Tuesday: Brilliant sun, warmer. High 69

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and warm. 53/76

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. 45/67

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. 43/72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Skies will gradually become mostly sunny today. High pressure centered west of the state will move east across the Ohio Valley today. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s. It will be mostly clear tonight and chilly by daybreak when temperatures will dip into the low 40s.

Starting tomorrow the trend will be for warmer as well as drier conditions this week. A strong but dry cold front will dive through the region on Wednesday. Ahead of it Wednesday should be the warmest day this week. Thursday will be cool behind the front but we will warm back up in time for the weekend.

I hope you have a great day.

-Bob