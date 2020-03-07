Sunshine returns in time for weekend in central Ohio

SPRING FORWARD TONIGHT! MOVE YOUR CLOCKS AHEAD ONE HOUR BEFORE YOU GO TO SLEEP!\

Tonight we move the clocks ahead one hour, which means the sun will rise at 7:53, but not set until 7:32 Sunday evening.

Sunshine and a light south-southwest flow will initiate a warming trend Sunday, after a frosty early morning. High pressure will keep skies bright again, as the temperature recovers from the brief blast of winter Friday that brought a few snowflakes. Saturday’s high of 47 was exactly average (so was the low of 30)!

Sunday will be ideal for your outdoor plans, with readings rising to near 60 degrees. Monday looks to be an early spring day, but clouds will slowly increase with an approaching frontal system that will bring rain Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Another batch of showers will move through on the northern edge of a low pressure wave Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will bring a round of showers at the end of the week.

Tonight: Fair, chilly. Low 30

Sunday: Sun, wispy sky, much, milder. High 59

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, rain at night. High 62 (42)

Tuesday: Showers early. High 58 (50)

Wednesday: Showers return p.m. High 52 (38)

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers late. High 54 (34)

Friday: Showers end, then clearing. High 56 (40)

Have a good weekend! -Ben