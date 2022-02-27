High pressure will move east, beginning breezy and milder weather. Brisk westerly winds will push temperatures into the seasonal mid-40s. A gusty breeze will persist until near sunset.

A clipper system will pass well to the north tonight, with some scattered clouds building south, along with a brief shot of chilly air. Crisp sunshine will prevail Monday, with early morning readings in the lower 20s and afternoon temperatures rebounding to near 40.

Mild and dry conditions will continue through the week in the absence of any notable storms and moisture. A couple of northern systems will brush Ohio with a few clouds midweek. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-50s Tuesday and Wednesday in a westerly flow, then dip back into the 40s Thursday behind a cold front.

The spring warm-up will be even more noticeable next weekend ahead of a wet weather system, when readings will rise into the 60s as warmer air expands across the Midwest and spreads east.

Forecast

Sunday: Sunny, breezy. High 46

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low 24

Monday: Crisp sunshine. High 42

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 51 (32)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 55 (33)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 44 (32)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 50 (28)

Saturday: Clouds increase, mild, showers develop. High 62 (41)