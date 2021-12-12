Sunshine and seasonal temperatures, with light winds, will bring a calm finish to a blustery weekend. The powerful storm system that brought 40 to 60 mph winds Saturday with the passage of a cold front has moved away.

Plenty of sunshine and light winds will prevail today, as high pressure across the South builds eastward, with a west-southwest flow. Temperatures will peak in the mid-40s, then dip back into the chilly upper 20s overnight.

Look for readings to rebound into the mild 50s Monday and Tuesday. Some clouds will arrive late Tuesday with a small disturbance that will bring a few showers to start the day on Wednesday.

A cold front will trigger some showers Thursday, after temperatures climb into the low 60s. Cooler weather will return heading into next weekend, with unsettled conditions and a few periods of rain.

FORECAST

Sunday: Bright sunshine, crisp. High 46

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 30

Monday: Mostly sunshine. High 50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 53 (29)

Wednesday: Early showers, milder. High 58 (44)

Thursday: Showers likely. High 61 (54)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 46 (34)

Saturday: Light rain. High 42 (39)