COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Sunshine, cool. High 42

Tonight: A few clouds, cold. Low 26

Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 43

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 38 (29)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 43 (24)







FORECAST DISCUSSION

A surface ridge that crossed the region overnight has moved to the east. Winds will be relatively light, between 4-9 miles per hour, and southerly this morning with high pressure south of the Ohio River. We will get a good dose of sunshine that will allow afternoon temperatures to rise into the low to mid-40s today.

A weakening cold front will approach Ohio from the northwest tonight. There will be a slight increase in clouds tonight. By tomorrow morning the weak cold front will wash out before even reaching Central Ohio. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the low-40s.

Another weak cold front will likely actually reach the area on Wednesday. It also appears to have no precipitation for us. Cooler air behind it will hold temperatures down by several degrees Wednesday.

A weak short-wave should bring in my clouds Thursday A shift to a more southerly flow that wave will start a warming trend for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and the weekend. It will be warmer with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 50s.

Enjoy Your Monday!!

-Bob