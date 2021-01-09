Sunshine finally returns to central Ohio

High pressure over the Upper Midwest brought much-needed sunshine, after 10 consecutive gray days with a few peeks of sun. Highs will top out in the mid- to upper 30s, which is seasonable.

Light winds and subsiding air will promote clearing and cold conditions tonight. Morning lows the next few days will dip into the low to mid-20s.

Sunshine will give way to clouds later Sunday as a disturbance in the jet stream helps develop low pressure along the Gulf Coast. The storm track will be too far south to impact Ohio with more than some cloudiness.

Temperatures will moderate into the low 40s midweek, when winds turn southwesterly for a couple of days ahead of a cold front that will cross the region late Thursday, adding wind and a few showers to the forecast, mixing with snow behind the front by Friday.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 37 Tonight: Mainly clear, colder. Low 23
Sunday: More sunshine, high clouds. High 38
Monday: Mix clouds and sun. High 39 (25)
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 38 (27)
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 40 (27)
Thursday: Clouds return, breezy, mild, late showers. High 43 (31) Friday: Wintry mix. High 36 (30)

