Sunshine finally returns after gray start to the week

Temperatures will rebound into the low 40s after a cold morning in the low 20s, following a couple of days of gray skies and subfreezing weather.

High pressure southeast of the region will promote a milder southwesterly flow, breaking the inversion that trapped low clouds and cold air since the weekend. We will see more sunshine with some high clouds at times through Thursday.

A cold front will cross the state early Friday with a few showers, then some breaks in the clouds. Temperatures will drift back into the 30s, and a few snow showers are likely Friday evening. Colder air will filter in through the weekend, with lingering flurries and highs near freezing, with lows in the mid-20s.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 44 Tonight: High clouds, not as cold. Low 31 Thursday: More sun, breezy, milder. High 48

Friday: Rain showers early, flurries later, breezy, chilly. High 41 (35) Saturday: Cloudy, colder, snow showers. High 33 (29) Sunday: Cloudy, few flurries. High 32 (24) Monday: Clouds linger. High 35 (25) Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 36 (23)