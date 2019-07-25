Sunshine, Blue Skies, Another Great Day

COLUMBUS FORECAST
Today: Brilliant sunshine, warm, not humid.High 83
Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 62
Friday: Sunny, very warm afternoon, not humid. High 86
Saturday:  Mostly sunny, moderately humid. 89(66)
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. 91(68)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:
High pressure is pretty much centered over Ohio this morning. Though it is a far cry from the sweltering heat dome of last week, this high will keep our skies sunny today. It will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday this afternoon with highs between 80 and 85.

With high pressure shifting east of the Buckeye State our breezes will shift to the southeast tonight and finally to the south tomorrow. That will start of flow of warmer, more humid air. Tonight’s lows will be in the 60s.

Humid and warmer air will push tomorrow’s high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.

Over the weekend summer heat will return with the worst of the humidity arriving by Saturday night. It won’t be as oppressive as last weekend but high temperatures will be around 90.

Enjoy This Great Weather!
-Bob

