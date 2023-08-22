QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, High 86

Tonight: Mainly clear, Low 65

Wednesday: A little warmer with rain chances. High 88 (71)

Thursday: Few pop-ups, hot and humid. High 95 (75)

Friday: Isolated storm, mostly sunny. High 90 (66)

Saturday: Skies clearing, comfortable. High 81(59)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Tuesday will be one of the more comfortable days for the rest of the work week we are expecting plenty of sunshine to stick around this afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will be much cooler today only reaching the mid 80s.

Tomorrow’s highs will only be a little warmer, but rain will move in from the north towards central Ohio. We will see the chances for pop up showers and storms during the day. Rain gear may be needed heading out the door. Thankfully this will not be a super soaker day for most of us.

Thursday will be the most uncomfortable day of the week and its not even close. While we deal with additional rain chances, the heat is really going to crank up. Highs will reach the mid 90s, but the humidity will increase our heat index and make temperatures feel like the mid 100s. Stay hydrated with any outdoor activities. Drink water, then drink some more.

By this weekend we are expecting much cooler and drier conditions. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. It will be absolutely fantastic for any outdoor plans.