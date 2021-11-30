COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. High 48

Tonight: Increasing clouds, cold. Low 29

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High 47

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer. High 57 (42)

Friday: Partly sunny, mild. High 50 (33)







FORECAST DISCUSSION

The remnants of yet another Alberta Clipper has skirted our area overnight. It will continue to exit the Buckeye State to the northeast this morning. Today skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a southwest wind around 10 miles per hour. The high will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers late. The morning low will be right around freezing. Morning wind chills will be in the 20s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a low chance of light rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Thursday will be breezy and warmer with highs in the mid-50s to lower 60s south.

It will be cooler after a cold front Friday night. Weekend highs will be in the mid-40s.

Happy Tuesday!!!

-Bob