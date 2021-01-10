Sunny weekend just what we needed

Temperatures edged up to 40 degrees again Sunday after a cold start in the low 20s, though still slightly above normal for early January. Light winds and fair skies will result in another cold night.

High pressure over the Ohio Valley brought welcome crisp sunshine, after a seemingly endless streak 10-day streak of cloudy days and only a few peeks of sun. Some highs clouds will drift overhead tonight and Monday with an upper-level disturbance. A disturbance in the jet stream will direct low pressure near the Gulf Coast to the Mid-Atlantic coast, after bringing snow to parts of Texas and the Mid-South.

Temperatures will be moderate this week, with highs in the low to mid-40s. The mildest days will come midweek, when southwesterly winds strengthen ahead of a cold front, as low pressure moves across the Great Lakes. A few showers could develop Thursday night, changing to snow showers behind the front Friday.

Forecast

Sunday: Plenty of sun. High 40 Tonight: High clouds, chilly. Low 28

Monday: Mix clouds and sun. High 39

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 42 (26) Wednesday: Partly cloudy, little milder. High 44 (28) Thursday: Clouds return, breezy, late shower. High 46 (32)

Friday: Brisk, colder, flurries. High 37 (31) Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High 29 (23)

Have a good evening! -Ben