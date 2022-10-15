QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Isolated showers north, otherwise mostly to partly cloudy & mild, low 50

Today: Clouds clearing, breezy, high 63

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 41

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 64

Monday: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower, high 50

Tuesday: Partly sunny, Showers later, high 47

Wednesday: Morning frost, crisp sunshine, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s going to be a mild fall weekend ahead of a much cooler workweek.

We’re waking up ahead of a cold front that’s kicking in clouds and a southerly breeze. As a result, temperatures are comfortably sitting in the 50s.

After the front moves through, cooler and drier air will filter in this afternoon. This will add back in sunshine, but kick up a cooler westerly breeze. As a result, temperatures will only rebound back to a high in the low to mid 60s.

High pressure will move in tonight into first thing Sunday morning. This will help to keep clearing clouds and decrease the breeze. Lows will be cool and fall down to around 40 degrees.

Sunday, another system will move into the area. As a warm front passes through Sunday morning and afternoon, a southerly breeze will pick up to 10-15 mph. The warmer wind plus sunshine will rise temperatures to the mid 60s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

As an associated cold front moves through, it will shift the wind alongside plenty of clouds and a slight chance for showers. Temperatures on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will only reach around 50 degrees, which is about 15 degrees colder than normal for this time of year. Lows will also be on the cold side and fall down to the 30s. This will result in widespread from Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz