QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear & cold, low 22

Thursday: Sunny skies, mild, high 45

Friday: Sunny skies, high 50

Saturday: Clouds increase, high 51

Sunday: Chance of showers, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

After a cool start to the day, sunshine paved the way for a seasonal afternoon with highs back into the lower 40s. Tonight, expect clear skies, dry air, and little to no wind, setting up for thick frost, and temps falling back into the lower 20s to upper teens outside of town.

Thursday after a chilly start to the day, sunshine will give way to temps back into the middle 40s during the afternoon. We will have another sunny day on Friday as high pressure remains in command with highs up near 50 during the day.

Clouds will increase on Saturday with highs mild still in the lower 50s. We will be watching as a low rides up the east coast of the US, and this will bring showers possibly in our southeast overnight into Sunday with lows in the upper 30s.

Chances of showers will remain on Sunday, with the best chances in the east with that same low moving northeast. We will remain mild with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s to the west on Sunday. Sunday night that low will move away taking rain chances with it.

Monday will still be impacted by clouds and temps in the upper 40s. Skies will clear on Tuesday as high pressure starts to build back in. Temps will fall a bit, but still above normal in the middle 40s on Tuesday. Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies, and temps remaining above normal in the mid to upper 40s.

-Dave