Sunny today but will Friday the 13th be a good start our weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Fair skies, chilly wind. Temp: 35-40

Today: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 53

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 36

Friday: Sunny afternoon, breezy. High 54

Saturday: Increasing clouds, chance of showers late. 28/52

Sunday: Scattered showers, partly sunny, windy. 44/62

Monday: Mostly sunny, brisk and colder. 38/49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Skies will clear today as high pressure from the north dominates the weather here in Central Ohio. High temperatures will be near normal at about 54.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear. Tomorrow will be a cold morning with temperatures starting at around 35.

Friday will be mostly sunny especially in the afternoon. Highs will be near normal again. Saturday a wave will cross the region to the north near Lake Erie. We will have a slight chance of showers late Saturday with a high in the low 50s. A better chance of showers will come with a speedy front Sunday. By Monday most of the country will be under high pressure. High temperatures on Sunday will be around 60 but only in the 40s next week.

Happy Thursday, All!!!

-Bob