Sunny today and nice weather through the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Brilliant sunshine, warmer. High 70

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 53

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and warm. High 76

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler. 46/66

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. 45/71

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer. 53/75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

There will be some patchy dense fog again this morning though it shouldn’t be as widespread as yesterday. There will still be spots where visibility will be as low as 1/2 to 1/4 mile.

Brilliant sunshine and blue skies will combine for a great fall day. With the state sandwiched between low pressure to the northwest and high pressure to the southeast a warmer southwest flow is developing over Central Ohio. Winds will increase to 10 to 15 miles per hour this afternoon. The warmer air will bring temperatures up into a normal range for early October, near 70. Tonight skies will stay clear. Winds will decrease to less than 10 miles per hour. Low temperatures will range from the upper 40s to low 50s.

A dry cold front will zoom across the region from the north tomorrow. It will be a breezy with that frontal passage. Winds will be around 16 mph with gusts in the mid-20s. The high will be in the mid-70s mid-afternoon. In the wake of the front Thursday will be cooler, in the mid-40s in the morning and mid-60s for the high.

The next few days, through the weekend, will be warmer with highs in the low to mid-70s. The only chance for rain will be Sunday with possible remnants from tropical cyclone Delta mainly south of Central Ohio.

I hope you have a great day.

-Bob