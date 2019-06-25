Sunny, Nice Day

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly clear, comfortable. Low 66

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers and storms p.m. High 87

Thursday: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. 88(68)

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. 89(69)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We get a warm day today. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy and it will be less humid and it will be breezy this afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

It will be mainly clear and comfortable with lows in the mid-60s.

In the afternoon we will have a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

High pressure brings sunshine back Thursday and Friday. It will also bring some of the very hot weather from the southeast. It will be humid again with highs in the upper 80s both days.

Have A Great Day!

-Bob