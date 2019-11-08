Sunny but colder weather today and a dry weekend

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy and cold. High 37

Tonight: Mainly clear, very cold. Low 23

Saturday: Partly sunny, cold morning, breezy. High 44

Sunday: Increasing clouds, milder. 51(34)

Veterans Day: Chance of snow showers early, then rain showers. 39(32)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

After yesterday’s frontal precipitation high pressure will build into the region. That means a sunny day across Central Ohio but high temperatures will be about 20-degrees below normal at about 37 in Columbus.

Tomorrow morning’s low will be in the low to mid-20s. It will be a breezy day with wind chill in the low 30s with a high in the low to mid-40s for the Ohio State/Maryland game. Sunday will be the warm day with a temperature range from the mid-30s to around 50.



Next week starts out very cold too. Monday, Veterans Day, will be wet with rain showers that may start as snow showers around daybreak. Highs will be in the mid to upper-30s. There will be a chance of snow Monday night and Tuesday. Tuesday’s high will come close to a record for the coldest high ever for the date.

Stay warm today and this weekend!

-Bob