Sunny and warm today, cooler weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low 55

Saturday: Sunshine, decorative clouds, cooler. High 71

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 79.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Make sure you have your sunglasses on the way out. Thanks to a mid-level ridge that extends over the region, from the Great lakes into the Central Plains, it’s going to be a full sun kind of Friday with just a ten mile per hour breeze. The afternoon high will be in the low 80s.

Tonight a moisture starved front will drop into and through Central Ohio. That will make skies partly cloudy by daybreak tomorrow. Tonight’s low will be in the mid-50s.

For the weekend we get a mix of sun and some clouds in the wake of the cold front for tomorrow. There is just a slight chance of isolated sprinkles. It will be cooler after the front. The highs will be around 70. Sunday will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the low to mid-70s.

The beginning of next week, Monday and Tuesday, has warmer weather. It will be sunny with highs around 80, right on target for the middle of June on Monday. There will be a chance of showers Tuesday. It will be warmer, in the mid-to-upper 80s, Wednesday and Thursday and starting to get humid again.

-Bob