Sunny and slightly cooler today with rain coming this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy morning fog, mostly sunny. High 84

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Low 61

Friday: Partly cloudy, mild. High 79

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers and storms later. High 84

Sunday: Chance of showers, partly sunny. High 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front will work its way into the area from the northwest today. The biggest results in Central Ohio will be slightly lower high temperatures. The Columbus high will still be in the low to mid-80s. It will be cooler northwest and still warmer south. There will also be a very slight chance of showers southeast because of the front.

Tonight the main effects of the frontal passage will be mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. The low will be near 60.

A large and sprawling area of high pressure will move in over the Great Lakes tomorrow. Skies will be partly cloudy. Highs will be near 80. As the high continues to move east it will draw moisture from the south into the Ohio Valley.

Chances of rain and storms will increase during the day Saturday and linger through part of Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Enjoy Your Thursday!

-Bob