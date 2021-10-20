COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Mostly sunny. High 74

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 55

Thursday: Showers likely, chance of thunderstorms, windy. High 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of sprinkles. High 60 (50)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 61 (45)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

It is another clear and chilly morning that will lead into another sunny and very mild day. To put a fine point on it this morning’s low won’t be quite as chilly as the last couple of days. Today’s high, on the other hand, will be the warmest this week.

The next chance for rain will be thanks to an upper low and a trailing cold front. The front will track out of the plains and across the region tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms with winds, up to 15 miles per hour and some higher wind gusts will be possible.

It will be about ten degrees cooler on Friday and through the weekend behind the frontal system. Highs will be around 60-65. That will also come with scattered light showers Friday with a secondary weak front. That will be followed by a dry Saturday and a chance of showers Sunday and Monday.

Happy Hump Day!!!

-Bob