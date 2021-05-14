Sunny and mild today, a warm-up on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunshine, warmer. High 70

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 46

Saturday: Partly cloudy, seasonal. High 72

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers late. High 69 (51)

Monday: Showers likely. High 70 (55)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 76 (56)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It is the same, but different this morning. Once again it is a clear, sparkling sky with surface high pressure controlling the weather in Central Ohio. Among the differences high pressure is centered right over the Ohio Valley. Also it won’t be a frosty Friday morning. Low temperatures will be well above freezing.

Surface high pressure over the region won’t drift far. Today will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer than the last few days with the high around 70.

By tomorrow morning the broad area of high pressure will be generally over southern Ohio and northern Kentucky. It won’t stay there. It will, instead, drift towards the east coast. Skies may end up partly cloudy to partly sunny tomorrow afternoon. The high will still be right around 70.

A warm front associated with a storm system well to the west will develop south of the Ohio River tomorrow night. The front will slowly move north and bring rain into southern Ohio by Sunday night/Monday morning. Monday will be a wet day with about a half-inch of rain in Central Ohio and around an inch far south.

The front will drift south of the Ohio River by Tuesday morning and will be the focus for more storms through mid-week. Highs here will be in the seasonable 70s. Next central and southern Ohio get into a southerly flow because of high pressure to the east. It will be warmer and more humid Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 80.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!

-Bob