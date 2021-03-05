Sunny and dry weather extends into next week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, chilly. High 42

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low 24

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 43 (25)

Sunday: Sunny, milder. High 46 (24)

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 55 (27)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 61 (38)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A very large area of high pressure centered over the Great Lakes is building into the region this weekend. Cool, dry air from the northwest at the surface and aloft will mean sunny skies in the Ohio Valley. That will also create favorable conditions for more dry weather right through the weekend. It will also keep our temperatures a bit on the cool side. Today’s high in Columbus will stay below average in the low 40s. The average high is 47. Tonight the temperature will tumble into the low-mid 20s. The average low is 29.

High pressure will build in from the Mississippi Valley Saturday as the extended period of dry weather continues. It will be sunny and a little cool with highs in the low 40s. As the high moves east the increasing southwest flow will keep Sunday temperatures in the normal range, around 45. Highs will be back into the 50s on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs in the low to mid 60s. There will be a slight chance of showers north late Wednesday. Showers are more likely with a frontal system Thursday.

Happy FriYAY!!

-Bob