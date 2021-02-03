Sunny and chilly today, much colder weather is on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunshine, chilling breeze. High 30

Tonight: Increasing clouds, cold. Low 15

Thursday: Cloudy, wet mix to rain. High 38

Friday: Early AM mix or snow, mostly cloudy. High 29 (27)

Saturday: Sunshine returns, cold. High 26(13)

Sunday: Chance of snow, breezy and cold. High 20(17)

Monday: Sunny, frigid day. High 15(0)

Tuesday: Chance of snow, partly sunny, cold. High 21(7)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Surface high pressure to the west is knocking on the door to Central Ohio this morning. That means sunshine today as the high shifts east to near the Ohio River by this evening. High temperatures will still be below normal, near 30 and the breeze will remain northerly around 10 mph with afternoon wind chills in the upper teens.

Tonight winds will turn to the west as high pressure continues east of the Buckeye State. It will be increasingly cloudy ahead of low pressure heading into the Great Lakes. Morning lows will be in the teens again.

The aforementioned low will drag a cold front through the region tomorrow and Friday. A mix of rain and snow will come with the front and will move out during the morning Friday. In the wake of that front it will be colder and mostly cloudy.

Saturday will be sunny. We get another chance of snow with another cold front Sunday. Behind that front we will get the coldest air of the season Sunday night and Monday with highs in the teens and frigid wind chills especially Monday morning.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob