COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunshine, chilly day. High 42

Tonight: Increasing clouds, cold. Low 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 50

Sunday: Rain, breezy. High 51 (39)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, falling temps. High 35 (28)







FORECAST DISCUSSION

High pressure centered to our south and west will slowly move eastward across the Ohio Valley today. That will mean dry weather for today and tomorrow. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 40s

Saturday will be another chilling day for the Buckeyes game at Ohio Stadium. Saturday morning lows will be below freezing. The high will only be in the mid-upper 40s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with falling temperatures and a chance of snow showers or flurries.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry. The next chance of rain will be Thanksgiving Day.

Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!!

-Bob