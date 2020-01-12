Sunday 1-12-2020 AM Weather Update

GOOD SUNDAY!

A stunning surge of April warmth brought our earliest 70-degree day in January in Columbus (71), and only the sixth such occurrence in any January in 140 years of records. Remarkably, Athens reached 76! Temperatures have been running at or above normal for 23 straight days, similar to last December/January (30 days), before the bottom dropped out courtesy of the polar vortex.

Spring in January usually spells trouble. Intensifying low pressure tracking from the southern Plains to the eastern Great Lakes was responsible for more than 600 reports of damaging winds, including a half-dozen tornadoes.

The NWS/Wilmington will likely classify a storm that hit Troy (Miami Co.) last night as a tornado, which we showed had exhibited transient rotation heading into Champaign Co. before dissipating quickly. Moderate damage occurred in central Troy. Wind damage was also prevalent in Scioto Co. earlier in the day.

Low pressure responsible for the wind, rain, snow in the north, and damaging squall lines/tornadoes, has moved into southeastern Canada. Winds will slacken today, but low clouds will hang on most of the day, with any early sprinkles ending.

An area of high pressure will slide east and bring some sun Monday, while a disturbance is deflected north of the state across the Great Lakes. A cold front will slip through with little more than a sprinkle on Tuesday, preceded by another surge of unseasonable warmth.

A southwestern system will cross the Midwest midweek, this time ushering in a stronger blast of January chill late week, with a few flurries Thursday.

Sunday: Clouds lingering, brisk and colder. High 42

Tonight: Partial clearing. Low 35

Monday: Partly sunny. High 49

Tuesday: Showers return, mild. High 56 (37)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers late. High 55 (39)

Thursday: Mix sun and clouds, cooler. High 38 (27)

Friday: Clouds, cool. High 38 (30)

Have a nice Sunday! -Ben