Our quiet, summer-like pattern will become a little more active this weekend as the humidity increases, with an upper-level wave of low pressure over the Appalachians lifting northeast. Temperatures will reach the low 80s for the fifth consecutive afternoon — about 10 degrees above normal.

A slow-moving cold front trailing a surface low-pressure area over southern Canada will be the focus for scattered late-day showers and isolated storms that will linger through the early evening before diminishing overnight. Coverage will be spotty, though a localized storm can contain gusty winds and brief heavy rain.

Sunday will be another unseasonably warm June day, with puffy clouds and sunshine, and readings in the low to mid-80s. Storms will develop over the Midwest and cross Indiana later in the day but stay west of Ohio until later Sunday night. A weakening band of showers and storms will cross the state between midnight and dawn on Monday.

The weather looks to be a little cooler and more seasonal next week, with highs in the low 70s. Clouds will break up early Monday, as showers exit the eastern part of the state. Dry weather will continue until a cold front approaches from the west by Thursday, with showers and storms.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers/storms. High 82

Tonight: Evening shower in spots, light fog late. Low 63

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm, storms at night. High 85

Monday: Early showers, clearing p.m. High 75 (61)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, seasonal. High 71 (55)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late storm. High 72 (52)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers/storms. High 76 (57)

Friday: Partly sunny, warm, isolated shower. High 82 (61)