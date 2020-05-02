Summerlike day, rain and storms coming

We enjoyed a beautiful Saturday, with a high of 80 degrees for the first time this season!

Clouds will increase this evening as a cold front drops south into the state after sunset, accompanied by a broken line of showers and perhaps a gusty thunderstorm through the overnight hours. After a lull in the rain Sunday morning, a wave on the front will prolong the rain over the southern part of the state, while areas to the north gradually turn partly sunny. Highs on Sunday will be closer to 70 degrees behind the front. A secondary cold front Sunday night will make it noticeably cooler, but still very pleasant, on Monday.

Another disturbance and trailing cold front will trigger showers Tuesday that will diminish in the afternoon. In the wake of low pressure, cooler air will be drawn southward midweek, and expect below-normal temperatures through next weekend. We may be cold enough for scattered frost Saturday morning, if the sky clears.

Quick Forecast

Tonight: Clouds thicken, showers/storm late. Low 55

Sunday: Showers south half, clouds linger. High 69

Monday: Sunny, nice, little cooler. High 62 (44)

Tuesday: Periods of rain. High 60 (44)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, shower p.m., cool. High 59 (43)

Thursday: Partly sunny, shower late. High 58 (41)

Friday: Light rain, quite cool. High 52 (42)

Have a good weekend! -Ben