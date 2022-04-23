A brisk southwesterly flow will send temperatures into the low 80s this weekend. A strong storm system in the western Plains will impact the middle of the country with rain and storms. A trailing cold front will approach Ohio Sunday night, with increasing clouds.

Expect showers and a few storms on Monday, with readings cooling off to the low 70s. Chilly weather will return through the week, as Canadian high pressure drifts east, creating a cool northerly flow. The weather will be dry until the weekend. Frost is even possible Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Forecast

Tonight: Few clouds, mild. Low 60

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 82

Monday: Showers, storm. High 75 (62)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 56 (44)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, crispy. High 52 (36)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 58 (34)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 66 (39)

Saturday: Showers, storms. High 70 (49)