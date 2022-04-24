A brisk southwesterly flow sent temperatures soaring into the low 80s this weekend, under partly cloudy skies. High pressure along the Mid-Atlantic Coast will slowly shift east, as a frontal system approaches the state tonight.

A strong storm system moving through the northern Great Lakes Monday will trigger showers and storms ahead of a trailing cold front. A few strong cells could produce gusty winds. Highs will be in the mid-70s before rain arrives by mid-afternoon.

Chilly weather will return beginning on Tuesday, as Canadian high pressure drifts east, creating a cool northwesterly flow. The weather will be dry until the weekend. Frost is even possible Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The weather will be dry until the weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy, warm. High 82

Tonight: Clouds increase, breezy, mild. Low 63

Monday: Clouds increase, showers, storms p.m. High 77

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 56 (43)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 53 (36)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 59 (34)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 65 (40)

Saturday: Showers, storms. High 68 (48)