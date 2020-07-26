Summer weekend of sun and heat

The humidity is a little higher, as high pressure glides farther southeast and winds turn southerly, setting us up for a hot, sticky day. Highs will top out near 90 degrees, but with the humidity it will feel like the mid-90 under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front in the northern Plains will swing southeast early next week behind low pressure over southern Canada, bringing scattered storms later on Monday. Before any rain arrives, the heat will build into the low 90s, with a heat index approaching 100 degrees.

The front may stall near the Ohio River Tuesday, keeping a lingering opportunity for showers and storms over the southeastern part of the state. Drier and a little cooler air will filter into Ohio midweek, creating more seasonal conditions, with highs in the mid-80s through next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, heating up. High 91 Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and sticky. Low 72 Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms late, steamy. High 92

Tuesday: Showers linger, especially south. High 85 (70)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High 85 (65)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 86 (66)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (64) Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 85 (63)

Have a good weekend! -Ben