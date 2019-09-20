Summer weekend before fall arrives on Monday

Summer weather will continue through the weekend in a southwesterly flow of warm, moderately humid air. Isolated showers popped up northwest of Columbus late this afternoon, and a stray shower or storm will be possible again on Saturday, mainly over the northern half of the state.

Monday is officially the first day of fall, and we should experience a cooldown.

Ohio is on the northern edge of a broad high pressure ridge featuring unseasonably warm and mostly dry conditions. Sunshine mixed with some clouds will prevail during Saturday’s game, along with a slight risk of a shower. Temperature will be in the mid-80s at kickoff with a southwesterly breeze.

Dry and warm conditions will persist through Sunday. A weak cold front will nudge into the region from the west Sunday night and Monday, bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms, along with somewhat cooler conditions early next week.

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated shower/storm, warm. High 88

Tonight: Evening sprinkle, then partly cloudy. Low 67

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm, isolated storm p.m. High 88

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High 88 (65)

Monday: Early shower, clearing, cooler. High 78 (66)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 77 (56)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 79 (58)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 80 (61)

Have a great weekend! -Ben