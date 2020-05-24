Summer weather for Memorial Day weekend, finally

Real summertime air has arrived in Ohio this weekend, allowing temperatures to soar into the mid- 80, with only slight chance for an evening storm in spots through the remainder of the holiday weekend.

High pressure over the southern Appalachians will sponsor a warm and humid southwesterly flow. Memorial Day will be very warm and humid, with a few scattered storms possible late in the day, primarily over the western counties of Ohio.

Warm and sticky weather will prevail much of the week, with an increasing chance for showers and storms ahead of a slow-moving cold front late Wednesday through Friday. Cooler and dry weather will return next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 87 Tonight: Stray shower possible early, partly cloudy. Low 68

Memorial Day: Partly sunny, warm and humid, few late-day storms. High 87

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 87 (68)

Wednesday: More clouds, few showers, storms. High 86 (68)

Thursday: Showers, storms likely. High 84 (67)

Friday: Scattered showers, storms. High 78 (66) Saturday: Partly cloudy, cooler, drier. High 69