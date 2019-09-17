Summer Sticks Around

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, nice day.High 83

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Low 60

Wednesday: Sunny, blue skies, warmer. High 87

Thursday: Brilliant sunshine. 88(62)

Friday: Mostly sunny. 89(64)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Cooler and drier air is building into the region. Today will be the coolest day this work week, and a very nice day. Expect plenty of sunshine and fair weather clouds with a high in the low to mid-80s. Tonight skies will be mainly clear. It will be cooler with lows near 60.

It will be dry and warm for the rest of the work week. A huge ridge of high pressure will be over the Ohio Valley and will deliver both sunshine and unseasonably warm weather. Highs will gradually rise into the upper 80s to around 90 this weekend and with a gradual rise in humidity. It looks like chances of rain return on Sunday ahead of a front.

Have A Great Day!

-Bob