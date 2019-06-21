Summer Starts Dry

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Saturday: Partly sunny, chance of showers mainly a.m., warm. High 79

Sunday: Scattered pop-ups, warmer. 86(66)

Monday: Chance of showers, possibly storms. 84(70)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The Summer Solstice will happen today. Summer will officially arrive at 11:54 this morning. Thanks to weak high pressure and drier air it will be a sunny to partly cloudy day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Unfortunately the dry, clear weather is short-lived. By tonight a ridge of high pressure will develop well to the west. There will be a slight risk of showers in the western part of the state as a warm front lifts towards the area from the southwest. It will be mostly cloudy with a low around 60.

There will be a chance of a few showers or pop-ups mainly in the morning hours tomorrow and mainly to the southwest. Highs will be near 80.

It looks like we will get another round of showers and scattered thunderstorms late tomorrow night that will diminish during the day Sunday, then a chance of showers and storms Sunday afternoon There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. There will be a slight risk of showers Tuesday and it dries out Wednesday.



Have A Great Fri-YAY!

-Bob