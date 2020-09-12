Summer returns, so does humidity and the chance for storms later

Good Saturday!

High pressure sliding away to the east has allowed warmer and more air to stream north in a southwesterly flow, boosting readings into the summerlike mid-80s, after a pleasant morning in the 50s. Sunshine will give way to more clouds and a few late-day showers and storms toward evening in the eastern part of the state.

More numerous showers and storms will overspread central Ohio later in the night through Sunday morning ahead of low pressure developing over the upper Mississippi Valley, and moving to Ontario, Canada, Sunday. A trailing cold front will help spark storms with heavy rain Sunday morning, diminishing by early afternoon as the rain shifts east.

Cool Canadian high pressure arrives early next week, bringing pleasant weather conditions, with highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday, rebounding into the low 80s midweek. Another cold front brings a chance for rain Thursday, and then comfortably cool weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer, late showers/storms. High 85

Tonight: Showers, storms, heavy rain possible. Low 70

Sunday: Morning rain and thunder, some clearing p.m. High 82

Monday: Partly sunny, pleasant. High 75 (60)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 77 (49)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 81 (55)

Thursday Partly sunny, scattered showers. High 80 (61)

Friday: Sun, cooler. High 72 (54)

Have a good weekend! -Ben