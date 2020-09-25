Summer returns, but just for the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today Patchy Dense Fog Early, Partly cloudy and warm. High 80

Tonight: Mainly clear, mild. Low 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. High 82

Sunday: Sunny, breezy. 63/84

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. 61/71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today will be another nice one here in Central Ohio. We are starting with patchy dense fog mainly east of Columbus, for the time being. Make sure to drive with low beams in fog and give yourself extra time and stopping distance this morning. Skies will be sunny this morning and at least partly sunny as we go through the day. The high temperature will be around 5-degrees above “normal” this afternoon, near 80.

Tonight will be a mild night with the low by daybreak in the mid to upper 50s, about 57 in Columbus.

The next couple of days will be warmer with highs well above average. Tomorrow will be dry and warmer with a high around 82, more like June than late September. Sunday looks like the warmest day with a high in the low to mid 80s, well above the average high.

A cold front makes it way into the region as we head for the beginning of next week. By Sunday night there will be a chance of showers. Monday will be cooler with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms with that front. After highs in the 80s, Monday will only warm up to about 70. There will be a chance of showers off and on through the middle of the week and it will be even cooler with highs well below “normal” in the low to mid-60s.



