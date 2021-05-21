Summer preview weekend, showers and storms start next week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, very warm. High 88

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 63

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 87

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated PM pop-ups. High 89 (66)

Monday: Partly sunny, humid, scattered showers and storms. High 87 (67)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, humid, few late PM pop-ps. High 88 (67)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The strong upper-level ridge is centered right over Ohio while the surface high pressure is to our east this morning. The high is located between two large surface lows, one well to the west and the other off the Atlantic coast. This pattern will not only keep us dry but also in a southerly flow. It will be sunny and very warm this afternoon. The high will be in the upper-80s.

Rain will continue to move up and around the ridge in the Mississippi Valley in the short term. As the ridge and the high both move southwest showers will finally make progress into the region Sunday and Monday.

Sunday will be more humid with a chance of pop-ups mainly northeast as the high slowly shifts further southwest. Monday and Tuesday will be in a summer-like pattern, warm with afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Low pressure and a front, from the west, will bring potentially strong storms Wednesday.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!!

-Bob