The warm early summer pattern will continue beneath a sprawling upper-level ridge of high pressure over the central and eastern portions of the country, with a gradual increase in humidity.

High pressure over Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will pump warm southeasterly breezes into Ohio, with sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the upper 80s—about 10 degrees above normal. No rain is expected for the start of the Memorial Tournament through Friday.

A weak cold front will push south early in the weekend, with some passing clouds but little moisture beyond an isolated shower on Saturday.

Afternoon readings will reach 90 degrees Friday and Saturday, then fall back to the 80s starting on Sunday, with further cooling to more seasonal levels early next week.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87

Tonight: Clear, mild. Low 63

Thursday: Few clouds. High 89

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot. High 91 (63)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High 90 (64)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 87 (64)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 85 (60)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 79 (59)