COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Summer officially arrives this morning at 10.57 a.m. Eastern time, when the sun reaches its highest elevation in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere, the longest day of the year everywhere north of the Tropic of Cancer (23.5 degrees north latitude). Daylight will linger for a little more than 15 hours.

Yet we have only experienced one day of 80-degree weather in Columbus in the last 10 days. The average high is in the low 80s heading into the start of astronomical summer.

Last week, an unseasonal deep dip in the jet stream and associated low pressure brought several periods of heavy rain, and an outbreak of nine tornadoes in northern Ohio, after nearly a month of dry conditions.

Two to six inches of rain fell from June 11 to 16 in central Ohio, eliminating a developing moderate drought, while also keeping temperatures on the cool side due to persistent cloud cover.

So far this week, clouds and occasional showers have kept temperatures in check, in the low to mid-70s. This time it’s an unusually strong upper-level storm that has nearly stalled over the Southeast, another unseasonable weather situation.

More than 10 inches of rain fell in southern Alabama on Monday, and 6-12 inches poured down in spots between Greenville, South Carolina, and Charlotte, North Carolina, with rain continuing, closing dozens of roads due to flooding. An additional 3 to 6 inches of rain is likely from northern Florida to southwestern Virginia through the end of the week.

The jet stream is the atmospheric traffic controller, with cooler conditions to the north and warmer weather south of the corridor of winds aloft.

In recent weeks, an uncommon northerly circulation over the Midwest has periodically transported wildfire smoke from eastern Canada into Ohio, making skies hazy, with glowing reddish-orange sunsets.

Fiery sunset on June 8, 2023, over Columbus, Ohio

Although natural variability is behind the contorted circulation, there is another player that recently took the field.

Sea surface temperatures in the North Pacific Ocean. (NOAA/Climate Prediction Center)

A developing El Niño — warmer-than-average oceanic surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific — is likely responsible for an amplified southern, or subtropical jet stream that has been feeding rounds of intense thunderstorms, with large hail, torrential rain and tornadoes, from the central Plains to the Southeast, and spreading north to the Carolinas.

Last Thursday, a deadly EF3 tornado took three lives and damaged nearly 200 homes in Terryton, Texas, near the Oklahoma border, and intense rainfalls in excess of a foot swamped parts of the Florida Panhandle.

Jet stream energt interacting with tropical moisture spawned severe storms over the weekend that raked an area from the central Plains to the Gulf states. Winds gusted to 100 mph at Tulsa, Oklahoma, shortly before midnight on Saturday, knocking down trees and causing thousands to lose power.

Deadly tornadoes struck in central Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle late Sunday night and Monday. More than 100 structures were damaged or destroyed in Louin, Mississippi. Hundreds of thousands of people were without power following multiple rounds of powerful, soaking storms from northern Texas to the Gulf Coast.

Blistering heat developed over South Texas late last week, as temperatures soared to 110 degrees, with a heat index topping 120.

The heat dome expanded this week. The thermometer reached 116 degrees in Cotulla, and 115 at Laredo, Texas, on Monday, tying the all-time record. Stifling conditions (100-110 degrees) combined with high humidity are bringing heat indices of 115 degrees and higher.

Heading into the summer, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center outlook called for hotter-than-normal weather in the West and South, and above-normal precipitation in most of the East, including the Ohio Valley.

(NOAA/Climate Predicition Center)

(NOAA/Climate Prediction Center)

A recently updated outlook for the latter half of summer is projecting a shift to above-normal temperatures and near-normal moisture in the Ohio Valley.

Regardless, it’s officially astronomical summer as of midday on Wednesday.