Summer Heat Returns

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, hot and humid.High 90

Tonight: Mainly clear, warm and muggy. Low 68

Wednesday: Hot, humid, afternoon pop-ups. High 89

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered pop-ups. 88(70)

Friday: Partly sunny, storms likely mainly afternoon. 88(69)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Grab your shades on the way out today. It will be mainly sunny today as a mid-level ridge of high pressure continues to build into the region from the west. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 90 with a good southerly flow of warmer air. Central Ohio heat indices will peak in the low-90s. It will feel hotter south. Tonight temps will be very slow getting to the overnight lows in the upper 60s to around 70. It will be muggy like July in the morning the next few days.



Tomorrow we will warm up to the 90-degree neighborhood once again. More humid air from the southwest will add feels-like temperatures around 95 at peak heating both tomorrow and Thursday. Both days will also come with low chances of pop-up showers or isolated storms.

Synchronize your A/C. It’s a Heat Wave this week.

-Bob