Summer heat, humidity returning, storms to follow this weekend

High clouds will spill in from the west, but otherwise today will be a fairly typical late summer day. A frontal boundary near the Ohio River will be the focus for widely scattered storms that should remain south of central Ohio. Highs will top out in the seasonal upper 80s.



A southwesterly flow will bring a better chance for afternoon showers and storms Friday and Saturday, as an upper-level low drifts east. A surface wave will track south of the Ohio River this weekend, bringing more widespread rain opportunities into Sunday, before drier air filters in late in the weekend



A cold front will turn the he flow turns northwesterly, which will make for a pleasant pattern change next week.



Forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 89

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 70

Friday: Partly sunny, sticky, scattered storms. High 87

Saturday: More clouds, showers, storms likely. High 81 (71)

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower. High 83 (67)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (64)

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, cooler. High 77 (58)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 79 (56)