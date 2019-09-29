Summer hanging on for rest of the weekend

Summer continues to hang on, with another day in the low 90s in the city.

After an early band of showers and rumbles moved east this morning, we had a pretty nice Saturday, with increasing clouds and isolated showers southeast of Columbus.

A cold front that was draped across the lower Great Lakes is sagging south across Ohio tonight, triggering widely scattered showers and storms in the eastern counties, where a few severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for gusty winds and hail earlier. The front will wash out near the Ohio River as it stalls.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast into the Tennessee Valley, nudging the frontal boundary north as a warm front late Sunday, resulting in periods of cloudiness and a few showers toward evening over the western half of the state tomorrow.

More notably, summer-like conditions will return Monday through Wednesday, with highs pushing toward 90 degrees, which could eclipse a few early October records.

A cold front will arrive Wednesday night, followed by much cooler October weather later in the week that will be true sweater weather, including at the game Saturday night.

Tonight: Clouds linger, little cooler late. Low 63

Sunday: Partly sunny, evening shower/storm in spots. High 85

Monday: Partly sunny, very warm. High 89 (68)

Tuesday: Summer heat. High 91 (69)

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, hot, humid. High 89 (71)

Thursday: Partly sunny, early shower. High 82 (62)

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, much cooler. High 65 (48)

Saturday: Partly sunny, crisp. High 65 (44)

Have a good weekend! -Ben