Summer drought leaves a mark, even as storms bring spotty relief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A moderate drought has developed across portions of north-central and west-central Ohio, which extends into portions of Madison, Union, and western Delaware and Franklin counties, extending south through Pickaway and Ross counties.

A dry pattern that began in late June has lingered into early September, with the driest areas received 4 to 5 inches of rain during this time, which is about 60 percent of the average during the latter half of summer.

The obvious effects are evident as lawns turn brown, particularly west of the Interstate 71 corridor in central Ohio. Ohio State University urban landscape entomologist David Shetlar said that although most lawns are going dormant and will recover, “even dormant turf needs some water to keep the crowns from dying.”

Experts recommend watering a quarter inch of irrigation once a week to ensure plants remain alive until more general rainfall returns. There are other reasons, however, that can turn your yard brown not solely due to drought.

“Many central Ohio lawns were heavily attacked by a little weevil called the billbug,” Shetlar said. “Billbugs have larvae that burrow down grass stems and eventually eat the crowns. If there is normal rain in June and July, the grass plants will establish new crowns and survive the attack. When rain stops in mid-June through July, the damaged grass plants can’t recover and this will result in large patches of dead turf.”

Shetlar said if you pull up some seemingly dead grass and it snaps right off, it is likely just dormant. If you have billbugs, you will find small eggs clinging to the roots. To avoid dry patches to fill up with weeds, Shetlar advised reseeding damaged areas in the fall.

Shetlar noted that one positive aspect of the July drought was the difficulty white grub eggs had completing their development, reducing populations. Irrigated areas have a higher risk of a damaging white grub population.

Spider mites and lace bugs are garden pests that are prevalent in a hot, dry summer. The tiny bugs feed off garden vegetable and flower plants. So what do you look for?

“These mites catch fungal diseases during wet weather and the rain droplets, themselves, can knock off the tiny mites,” Shetlar said. “Their damage appears as a general yellowing of the plant foliage and if you look closely, this is caused by hundreds of tiny yellow speckles. Each speckle is where a spider mite removed the contents of plant cells.”

Interestingly, lace bugs can evade predators and avoid diseases in prolonged hot and dry weather. “The oak, hawthorn and linden lace bugs have been especially active this summer due to the lack of frequent rains,” said Shetlar.

Also, enjoy monarch butterflies preparing to continue on their annual migration to Florida and Mexico toward the end of September. The previous generation lays eggs on milkweed plants, where you will find bright green caterpillars. Butterflies emerge from a chrysalis several weeks later and take flight.